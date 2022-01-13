Shelby Cobra celebrating 60th anniversary

This weekend, there is a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Shelby Cobra developed by the Ford Motor Company during the early 1960s. The Cobra models were built by Shelby-American in Los Angeles.

During the 1960s, Carroll Shelby and his sports cars were responsible for turning Ford Motor Company into one of the most high-performance automotive manufacturers in the world.

When the Cobra debuted at the New York Auto Show in 1962, many automotive historians said it was going to be one of the fastest production models on the track. With its Ford engine built with a British sports car chassis, the model inspired a popular song by the American group the Rip Chords called “Hey Little Cobra” in 1964.

Today, a Shelby Cobra model sells for more than 2-million-dollars and is extremely popular among collectors.

Carroll Shelby passed away May 10, 2012, however, his Cobra sports car and racing legacy are automotive history.

There are two Shelby Cobra 60th Anniversary celebrations. First, Saturday, Jan. 15, tour some of the most exclusive Shelby-focused destinations in Irvine, California. Pre-register to ride along in a Superformance custom Shelby. Explore the Superformance Collection.

Ticket information is available at : hillbankusa.com/blog/Shelby_Tour_Day_2022

Then, next door there is the Segerstrom Shelby Event Center, where Shelby Cobra fans can explore and learn the history of some of the finest Shelby Cobras, high-performance Mustangs and more.

Profits from the Segerstrom Shelby Event Center go to the Shriners for Children Medical Center — Pasadena and the Carroll Shelby Foundation.

The Shriners for Children Medical Center — Pasadena provides comprehensive medical, surgical and rehabilitative care to children up to age 18 with orthopedic conditions, burn scars, and cleft lip and palate. Medical Center patients receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the families ability to pay.

The Carroll Shelby Foundation provides medical assistance for those in need, including children, as well as educational opportunities for young people. The Foundation has continued to aid children battling deadly diseases while expanding its reach into the classroom through the Northeast Texas Community College’s Carroll Shelby Automotive Technology Center.

Then, Sunday, Jan. 16, there’s the Shelby Breakfast Club Cruise-In, at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. From 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., enjoy strolling among rows of Cobras, Mustangs, and everything in between!

Listen to some of the most influential Cobra owners as they discuss what makes the Cobra collectible and the future of Cobra collecting.

Vehicle ticket valid for (1) vehicle and (1) driver. All spectators must pre-purchase a spectator ticket.

Members receive a special discount on cruise-in tickets. Please contact Daniel Valdez at dvaldez@petersen.org or 323-964-6415 for more information.

Ticket information is available at petersen.org/cobra

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com