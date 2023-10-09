Oct. 9 is Indigenous Peoples Day. According to History.com, there are some 29 states that do not celebrate what is also known as Columbus Day. Those states have renamed it or replaced it with Indigenous Peoples Day. While the U.S. government recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day, it is not yet a federal holiday.

Gayle Anderson got the opportunity to examine the new Autry Museum of the American West exhibition, Sherman Indian School: 100+ Years of Education and Resilience. The school, and others like it, were created to force Native Americans to assimilate.

The exhibition shows and teaches the history of the facilities designed to “address the Indian problem.” At these boarding schools, students were formally educated and “civilized” through a strict program of academics, vocational training, and Christian teachings, far away from their families and tribal communities.

The exhibition includes the current existence and function of these Native American boarding schools.

Sherman Indian School: 100+ Years of Education and Resilience

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 667-2000

TheAutry.org

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 9, 2023.