Justin and Christian Long wrote and directed the new film “Lady of the Manor.” The siblings chat about the comedy that stars Justin along Judy Greer, Luis Guzman and Ryan Phillippe.

“Lady of the Manor” will be available in select theaters, on digital and on demand on Sep. 17 and available on blue-ray and DVD Sep. 21.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sept. 10, 2021.