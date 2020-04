Sports rehab doctor and founder of Sports Rehab L.A. Dr. Patrick Khaziran joined us with simple exercises to ease your quarantine aches and pains. Dr. Patrick will be hosting a Q&A on Instagram live tonight at 6:30p. For more info, you can follow him @DrPat_SRLA

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 29, 2020.