Gayle Anderson reports from Diamond Bar to preview this Saturday’s “Sirens of Silent” event, hosted by the L.A. County Fire Department. The Sirens of Silence program consists of three components:

1) Education and awareness for the department’s first responders through a mandatory training module as well as access to visual aids and informational materials with advice and practical tips on how to approach, respond, and communicate.

2) Special needs-friendly events for residents to meet and interact with first responders in a welcoming and sensory-sensitive space.

3) Safety-related items (i.e., seatbelt covers, sensory toys, etc.) for special needs patients. The Sirens of Silence program was created by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Saturday’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Gabriel Pomona Regional Center. Visit the event’s website for more information.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 26, 2022.