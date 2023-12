Six Flags Magic Mountain, located in Valencia, has transformed into a winter wonderland, where Megan Telles gave us a preview of their “Holiday in the Park.”

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s “Holiday in the Park” will take place on select dates from now until December 31. For tickets and more information, you can visit SixFlags.com.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 13, 2023.