Olivia de Bortoli enjoyed festive fun at Discovery Cube in Orange County, where she offered a sneak peek into Holidays at the Cube.

Discovery Cube is bringing Southern California’s largest gingerbread house display to life, along with the musical “Winter Lights” and a holiday festival that ties everything together.

Holidays at the Cube will be ongoing until January 7. For more information, visit DiscoveryCube.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 22, 2023.