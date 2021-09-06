SoCal museums with Van Gogh’s artwork

These are several “immersive” art tours happening across the world, the country, and now in Southern California featuring the work of famous artists including Vincent Van Gogh. The “immersive” experiences invite the public to enter a venue where they are surrounded by famous paintings on moving, wall and room-filling projections making possible social postings.

In Southern California, we’re fortunate to be able to see real Vincent Van Gogh paintings and sketches without having to travel to the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The current Van Gogh “immersive” art tour features his painting “Irises”. The painting can be seen at The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA, 90049

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has several Van Gogh works on paper; prints, etching, and drawings: “Resurrection of Lazarus”, “The Langlois Bridge” and “The Postman Joseph Roulin.” Although the Van Gogh drawings are not currently on display during the museum’s current construction, you can see them online and you can “own/buy” “The Postman Joseph Roulin.” It has been reproduced as a scarf! You can find it and other art scarves at The LACMA Store in the Resnick Pavilion, 5905 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90036.

At the Hammer Museum in Westwood, 10899 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90024 the Van Gogh painting “Hospital at Saint-Remy” is part of the museum’s collection.

At the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, 411 West Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA, 91105 there are several Van Gogh paintings as well as etchings on paper to explore online and in person.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 6, 2021.