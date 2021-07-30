SoCal teen signs TV deal from her animated film ‘The Power of Hope’

This past March, Kalia Love Jones, a teen filmmaker from Santa Clarita, joined us to tell us all about how former first lady Michelle Obama inspired her to write, produce and direct her first short animated film, “The Power of Hope.”

After the interview, KTLA’s Frank Buckley introduced Kalia to animator and co-creator of “Phineas and Ferb,” Jeff “Swampy” Marsh. Kalia met with Swampy and pitched her new animated TV series to him. Swampy and his team liked it so much, that now the teen animator, director and producer has inked a deal on an animated TV series with Surfing Giant Studios.

Kalia and Swampy joined us live to talk about this cool story, more about her new animated series that’s in the works and her animated short film “The Power of Hope.”

You can watch “The Power of Hope” at the Indie Short Fest.

For more information on “The Power of Hope,” visit the film’s website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 30, 2021.