Soccer legend Abby Wambach on the continued fight for equality and inclusion across U.S. sports and her new book



Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, FIFA World Cup Champion, speaker, New York Times Best Seller and activist for equality and inclusion Abby Wambach joined us live to talk about female empowerment, her fight for equal pay and tips from her new book Wolfpack – How Young People Will Find Their Voice, Unite Their Pack and Change the World. Abby is also an investor in TOCA Football, a Los Angeles-based company dedicated to helping train and support young soccer athletes to keep active so she’ll talk about that too. For more info on Abby and her book, you can visit AbbyWambach.com or follow her on Instagram @AbbyWambach. For more info on Toca Football, visit TocaFootball.com or follow them on Instagram @TocaFootball. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 25, 2021.

