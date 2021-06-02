SoFi Stadium to welcome L.A. Rams fans for open practice

Sr. Director of Game Presentation & Brand Experience for the L.A. Rams Sarah Schuler joined us live to tell us all about the L.A. Rams open practice. The Los Angeles Rams are inviting fans to attend an open practice at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, June 10 at 4 p.m. The event will provide fans with their first opportunity to see Rams players take the field in-person at SoFi Stadium, as well as hear from head coach Sean McVay, General Manager Les Snead and several players. This event is free but tickets must be booked online at therams.com/ROP.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 2, 2021.

