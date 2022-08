The SoLa Tech and Entrepreneurship Center is on a mission to inspire and train a new generation of Black and brown tech leaders and entrepreneurs from South Los Angeles.

Megan Telles was live at the center with a closer look at its state-of-the-art technology.

