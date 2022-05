At least 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep issues, according to the CDC, and many are turning to meditation apps like Headspace.

Eve Lewis Prieto, Headspace’s director of teaching, discusses how meditation can be used to relax the body and quiet the mind before sleep, and how guided meditation can offer a solution for those who struggle to meditate on their own.

