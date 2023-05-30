There’s a new game in the style of Tetris, but the pieces are made of sand and dissolve when they land.

The game is called Setris, and it was created by an independent game developer.

The unofficial title features the puzzle game we’re used to, but the blocks are made of sand, which means when they fall, they melt into the pile of sand below them.

The goal of the game is to make sand of the same color reach from edge to edge, which will clear it away and make the sand above it come tumbling down.

You can name your own price for the game, which is currently available for Windows and Linux.