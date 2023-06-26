Gayle Anderson began her “Something for Summer” series of reports on Monday to provide information about interesting and educational events and opportunities happening this summer of 2023.

Gayle started her series with whale watching because there are so many varieties of whales that can be seen in our area.

According to the Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach, there are dozens of species of whales migrating right off the California coast. They report seeing gray whales passing through the area on their way south to Baja California and then back up to Alaska.



Also seen are blue whales, the largest animals on earth, which can grow up to 100 feet in length and weigh over 150 tons. They are known for their distinctive blue-gray coloration and their long, slender bodies.

Plus, humpback whales, known for their distinctive humps and long pectoral fins, can be seen along the West Coast. These whales are known for their acrobatic displays, including breaching (jumping out of the water) and tail slapping.

And orcas, sometimes called killer whales, are also found here. These large predatory whales are easily recognizable by their black-and-white coloration and tall, triangular dorsal fins. Killer whales can be seen year-round but are more commonly sighted in the fall.

Gayle went whale watching with Harbor Breeze Cruises. Whale watching details are the company’s website: 2SeeWhales.com.

The whale watching experts who participate on the cruises are from the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, where we can learn more about the whales seen in the ocean. Aquarium of the Pacific information is on the website AquariumOfPacific.org.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 26 2023.