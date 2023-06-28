Gayle Anderson continues her series of Something for the Summer reports with information about a special one-day-only tour of the exclusive warehouse of the Museum of Neon Art.

On July 9 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., The Museum of Neon Art invites the public into their PoMONA Warehouse for the third time in 42 years. Guests will experience 20-minute guided tours of the collection, experience neon demonstrations, and receive a free driving map of Pomona Neon with tips for other cultural organizations to visit during their day in Pomona. As part of their tour, guests will be able to visit Neon Bear Brewery. The craft brewer next door to the MONA warehouse showcases neon signs and artworks from MONA’s collection as well as a delicious range of brews.

Visitors will view the Museum of Neon Art warehouse, which holds new acquisitions like a 12-foot tall Knotts K, Blue Moon Motel, and turn of the century transformer tester. Also on display are crowd favorites like the Brown Derby, Flynn’s, Western Motel, and many more. Guided tours of the warehouse and brewery are first come, first served and limited to 20 people at a time. Visitors will need to sign a waiver to enter the warehouse. Neon Bear Brewery will donate a portion of sales for the night towards the restoration of MONA’s neon.

Neon Bear Brewery closes at 10 p.m.

Pomona Warehouse and Brewery Tour

Sunday, July 9, 2023

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Guided tours occur every 30 minutes. It is highly recommended that visitors order their tickets in advance on MONA’s website to ensure a spot on the tour.

Pomona Packing Plant/ poMONA Warehouse/ Neon Bear Brewery

560 E Commercial St #21

Pomona, CA 91767

MONA Members $15, General Admission $30

store.neonmona.org/products/pomona-warehouse-brewery-tour-7-9-2023

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on June 28, 2023.