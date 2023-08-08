Gayle Anderson continues our Something for the Summer series with a preview of what is described as “the biggest slot car race in the nation!” The Slot.it U.S.A. Nationals will be held at Electric Dreams in El Segundo on Aug. 11 through Aug. 13.

About 72 competitors from several different states, as well as Europe and Mexico, are coming to the two-track El Segundo location, which is described as the most extensive slot car inventory in the world featuring more than 2500 model cars.

Competition and racing details can be found at ElectricDreams.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 8, 2023.