Gayle Anderson continues our series of “Something for the Summer” and reports with a look at the classes and workshops offered by the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants.
The non-profit organization’s extensive education program has been helpful this summer to beginner and expert gardeners coping with our current rash of wild fires, heat waves, watering issues.
The upcoming classes include:
- Behind the Scenes at Theodore Payne Foundation with Diego Blanco on Wednesday, August 9 at 10 a.m.
- Native Plant Container Gardening with Kyle Nguyen on Thursday, August 10 at 9 a.m.
- California Native Seeds: Adaptations and Propagation with Tim Becker on Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m.
- Birding in the Garden: An Experiential Walk and Talk with Diego Blanco on Wednesday, August 16 at 9 a.m.
- Western Monarchs: Gardening for Conservation with Rachel Bailey on Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m.
- Fire-Resilient Gardens: Introductory Maintenance Techniques with Erik Blank on Monday, August 21 at 9 a.m.
To register and to see the complete list of upcoming classes and workshops, take a look at the website.
