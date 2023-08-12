Gayle Anderson continues our series of “Something for the Summer” and reports with a look at the classes and workshops offered by the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants.

The non-profit organization’s extensive education program has been helpful this summer to beginner and expert gardeners coping with our current rash of wild fires, heat waves, watering issues.

The upcoming classes include:

To register and to see the complete list of upcoming classes and workshops, take a look at the website.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 7, 2023.