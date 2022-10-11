Gayle Anderson reports the “Something in Common” exhibition at Central Library in downtown Los Angeles is an examination and celebration of the ideas, interests, and beliefs that bring us together and what we can create or accomplish collectively that would not otherwise be possible!

“Something in Common”

Central Library, Getty Gallery

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90071

lapl.org

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 11, 2022.