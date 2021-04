Hosted by Oscar winning songwriter, Paul Williams. The Songwriters Hall of Fame held its 5th annual “Conversation with the 2021 Best Original Song, Academy Award Nominees.” The intimate panel discussion can be found on SongHall.org from now through April 25th. Doug Kolk reports for KTLA 5 News at 10 p.m. on April 21, 2021.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction