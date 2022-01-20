SOS Survival Products of Van Nuys offering a free emergency preparedness class

Gayle Anderson previewed Saturday’s Free Emergency Preparedness Class offered by SOS Survival Products of Van Nuys. The free Zoom event happens Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 from 10 a.m. to Noon. Due to the pandemic, the class is virtual. Interested parties need to sign up for the Zoom class by the end of the day – today, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022!

The link to join the meeting will be sent to participants prior to the class session after registration.

Topics include:

What supplies to set aside before a disaster.

Where to store emergency supplies.

What to do in the event of a disaster.

How to create a family disaster plan.

Register at sosproducts.com. For more information, call 800-479-7998.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.