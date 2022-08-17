SoulCyle is slimming down its number of nationwide locations.

The boutique cycling gym announced earlier this week it is closing 25% of its locations around the country.

As for Southern California locations, SoulCycle will shut down its locations in Beverly Hills, Newport Beach and Del Mar.

A favorite of many big names like Beyonce

The company said the closures are the result of people who are changing their workout routines due to the pandemic. They also said it was oversaturated in some areas.

SoulCycle will relocate some staff members, but will have to lay off others.