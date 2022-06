After a two year hiatus, the South L.A. Pride celebration is back to kick off 4th of July weekend.

Jasmyne Cannick, the chair of this year’s event, joined us live to preview this free family-friendly event.

The South L.A. Pride celebration will occur on Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Norman O. Houston Park in La Brea.

Visit their website for more information about this celebration.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 29, 2022.