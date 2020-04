CEO of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) Matt Petersen joined us live via Skype to discuss the air quality of Southern California, which has seen a 20% improvement due to strong winds, rain and weeks of reduced traffic caused by the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Petersen also mentioned what LACI is doing to continue improving the air quality in Southern California. For more information on LACI, visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 22, 2020.