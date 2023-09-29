Gayle Anderson reports California Science Center and NASA officials are preparing the Space Shuttle Endeavour for its move from its current temporary hangar exhibition location to the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Exposition Park.

Current plans indicate the move will happen sometime in January 2024. As a result, after more than eleven years on display at the California Science Center, Dec. 31, 20232 will be the last chance to see Endeavour on exhibit for several years until the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center opens to the public.

Closing Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Space Shuttle Endeavour

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90037

323-724-3623

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle and Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for KTLA 5 News on Sept. 20, 2023.