The owner and creative director of Partyworks Interactive Eric Elkaim joined us live with a preview of Your City Safari Presents Egg-Stravaganza. This is a free event where families will be hunting for themed Easter eggs 15 to 40 feet tall randomly placed around the city and locatable only by downloading the secret treasure map at yourcitysafari.com. For more info on Partyworks, you can go to partyworksinteractive.com. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 26, 2021.