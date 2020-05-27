NASA and SpaceX’s historic ‘Launch America’ preview

Gayle Anderson previews today’s historic LAUNCH AMERICA event. Gayle reports from the California Science Center in downtown Los Angeles in Exposition Park, where they have a symbol and souvenir of the end of the Space Shuttle Program; the Space Shuttle Endeavour and External Tank-94. The program began April 12th, 1981 and ended July 21, 2011.

NASA’s space shuttle fleet — Columbia, Challenger, Discovery, Atlantis and Endeavour — flew 135 missions, helped construct the International Space Station and inspired generations (Including Gayle! “Gayle the Geek!”). So, Gayle returns to a symbol of the end of the space program, for what will be the beginning of the space program with the LAUNCH AMERICA; the NASA, SpaceX launch of the first astronauts to the International Space Station from the U.S. since 2011. Also, this is SpaceX first launch of a human crew to space.

The team at the California Science Center reports we can tune in to the historic launch at 1:33 p.m. PST Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley fly SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A in Florida. They will make history as the first Americans to launch to the International Space Station from American soil in nearly a decade.

Live video coverage and countdown commentary begins at 9:15a.m. PST, May 27th, 2020. Watch the prelaunch activities on nasa.gov/nasalive, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin. #LaunchAmerica

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com