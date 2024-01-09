Gayle Anderson shares how spcaLA is ringing in the New Year with a ”Friend for Life!”

During the month of January all dog adoption fees costing only $24.00 at spcaLA for qualified adopters; adoption special for dogs 3 months and older; an additional fee for medications or spay/neuter surgery deposit might apply; adoptions come with: spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, microchip, a certificate for a free health exam at a participating veterinary hospital. To learn more about this special, visit spcaLA.com.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram and Threads: KTLAChannel5Gayle, and X (Formerly Known As Twitter:) KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 9, 2023.