spcaLA Disaster Animal Response Team return from Caldor Fire

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles’ (spcaLA) Disaster Animal Response Team (DART) deployed to El Dorado County, California to assist with the care of animals displaced by the Caldor Fire.

Responding to a statewide California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) request initiated by county officials, the team, consisting of spcaLA Humane Officers, trainers, and animal caregivers, arrived safely a week ago Monday night. Most of the team is posted at the El Dorado County Animal Shelter, which is currently housing about 600 animals.

Captain Cesar Perea is the acting Animal Services Emergency Coordinator stationed at the Emergency Operations Center. Perea is overseeing field and shelter activities which includes four animal sheltering locations in El Dorado County and two in Nevada (with two more in reserve) housing more than 1,850 animals. Animals include all manner of pets and livestock.

spcaLA formed DART in 1995 in response to the Northridge Earthquake. Since then, the team has deployed to numerous wildfires including the 2009 Station and the 2018 Woolsey Fires, and Hurricanes Rita, Katrina, Ike, and Harvey.

spcaLA is a non-profit agency that relies on donations for its programs and services, including disaster response. To donate, please visit the spcaLA’s website or call 323-730-5300 x3233.

Please note! spcaLA has no connection with ASPCA, which is the subject of an investigation for misleading the public into thinking donations to the national organization are shared with local SPCA organizations around the country. spcaLA receives neither funding nor donations from ASPCA.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 8, 2021.