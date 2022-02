It’s Valentine’s Day 2022.

The lovelorn can find their “furever” Valentine at the spcaLA adoption centers. Today, adoption fees are reduced to only $25.

Due to the current pandemic, the adoption process begins ONLINE! The adoption special is available for qualified adopters. Exclusions might apply.

My Heart-Led Me To You!

$25 Adoption Fees for Valentine’s Day

spcaLA Friends for Life

Adoptions Begin Online

spcala.com

This aired on KTLA 5 News on Feb. 14, 2022.