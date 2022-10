Bill Bodner, DEA special agent in charge, and Ed Ternan, Song for Charlie president and co-founder, joined us live to discuss the fentanyl epidemic and steps we can take to prevent fentanyl-related overdose deaths and poisonings.

Ed and his wife Mary founded Song for Charlie after the loss of their son to a fake pill in May 2020.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 20, 2022.