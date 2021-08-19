‘Spin’ makes history as Disney’s 1st movie featuring Indian American lead

The cast of Disney’s “Spin” joined us live to talk about about the coming the film and how it is making history.
“Spin” is available on the Disney Channel and in the Disney NOW app.
This segment aired on the KTLA Morning news on Aug. 19, 2021.
