A sweat-stained jersey worn by U.S. basketball legend Michael Jordan in a practice session at the 1992 Olympic Games will hit the auction block in Los Angeles in June, estimated to sell at between $400,000 and $600,000.

The white jersey with red, white and blue trim and ‘USA Basketball’ on the front is signed by Jordan and will be auctioned as part of a “Sports Legends” collection of sports memorabilia and collectibles auction that begins Friday, June 23rd and continues to Sunday, June 25th at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

The U.S. basketball “Dream Team” that played at those Olympics – when professional NBA players were first allowed to compete – brought together some of the best players of all time, including Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. The U.S. easily won the gold medal in Barcelona.

All of the proceeds from the auctioned Jordan collection will be donated to benefit a center for women and children’s health in Nairobi, Kenya, said Julien’s Gallery Director Kody Frederick. For more information about the more than 300 historic artifacts available, check out JuliensAuctions.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 20, 2023.