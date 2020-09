Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Samantha Cassetty joined us live with tips on how you can decrease your added sugar intake in just one week. Samantha is the co-author of the new book “Sugar Shock: The Hidden Sugar in Your Food and 100+ Smart Swaps to Cut Back." For more info, you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram @nutritionistsam. The book is also available on Amazon.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 30, 2020.