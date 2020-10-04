Sports Report: J.R. Jackson on the NFL’s COVID case spikes

CBS Sports Radio host J.R. Jackson (@JRSportBrief) discusses the latest sports news including the NFL’s COVID case spikes and his prediction for the Rams vs Giants game.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

