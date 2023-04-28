Dine LA Restaurant Week is back and celebrating a big milestone, its 15th anniversary.

The event is a great way to experience the dining scene of Los Angeles.

“We are so excited to celebrate our 15th anniversary this year for Dine LA,” Stacey Sun, executive director of Dine LA, told KTLA 5 News’ Lu Parker. “We have over 370 participating restaurants across 66 neighborhoods in L.A.”

Rossoblu, All Day Baby’s Dinner concept, Spoon and Pork, and Chimmelier showed off their Restaurant Week specials for the staff at KTLA.

For a full list, check out their brand new website, here.

Lunches and dinners start at $15 and can go up to $65.

Dine LA Restaurant Week starts on April 28 and lasts until May 12, and it includes weekends.

No tickets or passes are required.

Just head to one of the participating locations and ask for the Dine LA Restaurant Week prix fixe menu.