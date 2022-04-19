Style Expert Ashley Fultz joined us live with the hottest spring shoe trends from Vince Camuto.

To enter the giveaway that Ashley mentioned, which is a chance to win a vacation at Palm Springs’ Villa Royale, plus an American Express gift card, visit the Vince Camuto Getaway Sweepstakes.

To shop all the looks featured in the segment and many more, visit the Vince Camuto website.

For more information about Ashley, visit her website and be sure to follow Ashley and Vince on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 19, 2022.