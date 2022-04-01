Springtime has arrived, and you could celebrate this Spring season on the farm at the Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark.

With more than 50 acres and numerous activities to participate in, there are ample opportunities for everyone to enjoy the Spring sunshine.

Some of the many activities you can enjoy at the farm include Underwood’s Giant Easter Basket, an animal show, egg toss, petting areas, photos with the Easter bunny and much more.

Admission tickets are now available for purchase. Weekday admission is available at the gate only, and admission during the weekends and on April 15 will be available only online.

Visit underwoodfamilyfarms.com for more event information and to purchase tickets. Springtime on the farm will open on Saturday through April 24.

Underwood Family Farms – Moorpark 3370 Sunset Valley Road Moorpark, CA 93021 Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 1, 2022.