Ellina Abovian was live at a new one-of-a-kind family fun festival called Springtopia.
The festival runs from March 29 – April 16, 2023. For more information, visit Springtopia.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 5, 2023.
by: Ellina Abovian, Nancy Cruz
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ellina Abovian, Nancy Cruz
Posted:
Updated:
Ellina Abovian was live at a new one-of-a-kind family fun festival called Springtopia.
The festival runs from March 29 – April 16, 2023. For more information, visit Springtopia.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 5, 2023.