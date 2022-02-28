Sprinkles Cupcakes celebrating Women’s History Month with Female Chef Series

March is Women’s History Month.

Brooke Williamson, Top Chef and Tournament of Champions Season 1 winner, and Michelle Wong, chief marketing officer for Sprinkles, joined us live to tell us all about their first-ever Female Chef Series, a showcase of signature cupcakes made in collaboration with four nationally celebrated women in the culinary industry.

Visit Sprinkles’ website for more information.

For more information on Chef Brooke Williamson and her restaurant Playa Provisions, visit her restaurant’s website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 28, 2022.