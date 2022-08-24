Psychotherapist and author Stacy Kaiser and Anthony Evans, a worship leader, gospel singer and author, joined us live to discuss their new book, “When Faith Meets Therapy: Find Hope and a Practical Path to Emotional, Spiritual, and Relational Healing.”

The book contains priceless, practical knowledge to break stereotypes that surround therapy while also offering immeasurable hope and encouragement.

For more information on Stacy, Anthony or the book, visit their website.

