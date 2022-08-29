It may not be fall yet, but this autumnal classic is making its big return before Labor Day.

Starbucks announced its Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) is headed back to stores on Aug. 30.

For 19 years, the seasonal staple has been on the menu for a selected time. In recent years, it’s become a cult-classic.

The handcrafted beverage combines Starbucks® Signature Espresso and steamed milk with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove along with real pumpkin in the sauce and topped with whipped cream, according to the coffee giant.

The drink is available hot, iced or blended at U.S. stores throughout the season while supplies last.

For the fourth year in a row, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, also returns. It combines Starbucks® Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, and it is topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

