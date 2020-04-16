Starlight Children’s Foundation CEO Adam Garone on how his foundation is delivering happiness to hospitalized kids

Breaking News
CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation Adam Garone joined us live via Skype to tell us all about the Starlight Design-A-Gown Campaign. This nationwide contest offers kids of all ages the opportunity to create a new design of Starlight’s line of revolutionary children’s hospital Starlight Gowns. Starlight Children’s Foundation is an organization dedicated to creating moments of joy and comfort for hospitalized kids and their families. To learn more about the campaign and submit your design, visit their website and share your design on social by tagging @StarlightChildrensFoundation on Instagram or @StarlightUS on Twitter and using #DesignHappiness.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 16, 2020.

