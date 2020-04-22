Stay at Home!: Celebrate Earth Day virtually with Captain Dave’s Whale Watching and Dolphin Safari

Since the Covid-19 quarantine has ended many activities including whale watching, the famous Captain Dave’s Whale Watching and Dolphin Safari is providing weekly virtual tours. Today’s, Earth Day Virtual Dolphin and Whale Watching happens at 1pm. We’re invited to get our VITAMIN SEA and chat with Captain Dave live during his Sensorium Cetacean Safari. To participate, go to the website: dolphinsafari.com or their YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa53fMnMax27fsyKBP_ygSA/

Earth Day 2020: Virtual Dolphin & Whale Watching

Wednesdays at 1:00pm PST

DolphinSafari.com

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com