Stay at Home!: Explore inside the Walt Disney archives virtually

The brand new “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” exhibition had just opened when the Covid-19 quarantine was imposed. So, Bowers Museum officials have created an online experience until the museum is allowed to reopen. The exhibition Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic celebrates The Walt Disney Company on the 50th anniversary of its archives, with behind-the-scenes access never before granted to the public.

Guests are invited to explore The Walt Disney Archives and learn about some of the more than 400 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the Archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself. From nostalgic classics like never-before-displayed sketches for Fantasia and ghouls from the Haunted Mansion attraction, to modern-day favorites like super hero costumes and maquettes from Frozen, this enchanting exhibition is an immersive treasure-trove the entire family will love.

Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic is curated by the Walt Disney Archives in conjunction with the Bowers Museum.

