Stay at home: Virtual real estate sales and tours

The California Association of Realtors has told its members to stop all face-to-face sales activities including showings, listing appointments, open houses and property inspections due to coronavirus concerns.

Thursday’s, March 19th, 2020 “stay at home” order from Governor Gavin Newsom did not exempt home selling, the association noted. The order aims to keep more people away from each other and help limit the spread of coronavirus. Only “essential” industries can continue to operate, the order says. That includes home construction, the association noted. In recent weeks the industry had been trying to sell existing homes with lots of hand sanitizer and “social distancing” before Governor Newsom upped restrictions.

Gayle Anderson reports local photographer Philip Coombes has become popular with local realtors because he makes possible real estate transactions using photography: stills, video and aerials for his VIRTUAL REAL ESTATE 3D TOURS AND SALES.

For more information about the work of Philip A. Coombes, contact:

Philip A. Coombes: Photography, Video, Aerials, 3D Imaging

(626)644-3227

Phil@GlobalimagingServices.com

For more information about the property at 1150 Wotkyns Drive, Pasadena, contact:

Matt Littell

Deasy, Penner, Podley

Architectural Specialist

(626) 755-4428

matt.littell@yahoo.com

For more information about the property at 2075 Lombardy Road, San Marino, contact:

Jeannie Garr Roddy

Executive Director, Estates Division

(626)862-0620

jeannie.garr@compass.com

For more information about the property at 892 Huntington Garden Drive, Pasadena contact:

Lucy Mao with Compass Pasadena

(626)831.2201

Lucy.mao@compass.com

#lucymaohomes

For more information about the property at 23300 Canzonet Street, Woodland Hills, contact:

Listed by Henry Javahemian of the Dana Frank Team

Dana Frank, MBA

Rodeo Realty Fine Estates

(818) 618-6000

Dana@DanaFrankHomes.com

For more information about the property at 437 East Bennett Avenue, Glendora contact:

Matthew Berkley, MA

(626)665-3699

mberkley@dppre.com

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com