Mixologist and Stayin’ Gold Craft Cocktails founder Rosie Ruiz demonstrates alcohol-free mocktails to elevate your July 4th holiday celebrations.

Rosie’s Recipes

Pina Colada

2 ounces Three Spirits Livener Non-Alcoholic Beverage

1/2 ounce cream of coconut

2 ounces pineapple juice

1 ounce coconut milk

1/2 ounce fresh-squeezed lime juice

Garnish: cherry and pineapple wedge

Spicy Mango Margarita

1.5 ounces Three Spirits Livener Non-Alcoholic Beverage

3/4 ounce mango puree

1/2 ounce Ancho Chili Agave

1/2 ounce fresh-squeezed lime juice

Garnish: sliced mango

Bloody Mary

4 ounces Bloody Mary mix

1 ounce fresh-squeezed lime juice

Dashes of Tabasco for spiciness

Garnish: pickles, celery, garlic, and lime wedge

Old Fashioned

2 ounces Three Spirit Nightcap Non-Alcoholic Beverage

1/2 ounce cinnamon syrup

3 dashes bitters

Garnish: dehydrated apples

Apple Cider Mule

1/2 ounce ginger syrup

1 ounce apple juice

3 ounce sparkling apple cider

Garnish: mint and candied ginger

