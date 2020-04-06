Sticking to a schedule during quarantine with pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann

School has officially transitioned to distance learning for kids in California so pediatrician and best selling author Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us via Skype with a suggested schedule to help you adjust to the new norm and keep your kids safe, healthy and on track. For more information on Dr. Tanya, you can go to website or follow her on social media @DrTanyaAltmann. For more information on Calabasas Pediatrics Wellness Center, you can visit their website.
