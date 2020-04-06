Sticking to a schedule during quarantine with pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann

America’s Test Kitchen Kids Editor-In-Chief Molly Birnbaum joined us live via Skype to tell us all about Kitchen Classroom. Kitchen Classroom is a kitchen curriculum composed of recipes, activities, quizzes and projects. The America’s Test Kitchen team knows that parents are looking for activities to occupy their kids and help support their learning while they are out of school. Their website has a collection of more than 150 kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, experiments, hands-on activities, and quizzes. They’ve made all of this content free so that anyone can access these resources. To access kitchen classroom, you can visit their website or follow ATK Kids on Instagram @TestKitchenKids or Facebook @AmericasTestKitchenKids.