‘Stop AAPI Hate’ co-founder, Dr. Russell Jeung, on the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans

Professor of Asian American Studies at San Francisco State University and co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate Dr. Russell Jeung joined us live to talk about the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and the reporting center he co-founded called Stop AAPI Hate. Stop AAPI Hate is a reporting center that tracks and responds to incidents of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning, and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in California and where possible throughout the United States. For more info, you can go to StopAAPIHate.org or follow them on social media @StopAAPIHate

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on February 22, 2021.