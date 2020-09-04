There are many types of learners – the distracted learner, the overly active student, the anxious learner and more. What kind of learner is your child? Renowned behavioral and developmental pediatrician Dr. Damon Korb joined us live with strategies for all the different kinds of learners.
Dr. Korb is one of the country’s most renowned behavioral and developmental pediatricians. His most recent book is called Raising An Organized Child – 5 Steps to Boost Independence, Ease Frustration and Promote Confidence. For more info on Dr. Korb and his book, you can visit his website or follow Dr. Korb on Twitter @DrKorb
Strategies for every type of virtual learner with behavioral developmental pediatrician Dr. Damon Korb
